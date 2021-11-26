Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLPR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 121,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 70.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLPR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CLPR opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -82.61%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

