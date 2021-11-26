Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

XERS opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

XERS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

