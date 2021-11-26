Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 16,604 Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 121,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 70.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE CLPR opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Clipper Realty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.61%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

