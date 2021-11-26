Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 32,603 Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.19 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

