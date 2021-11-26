Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 15,720 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

GLRE opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.45 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

