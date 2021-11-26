SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $79.90 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 570.9% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

