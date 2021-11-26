SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SSPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 256.20 ($3.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 276.31. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

