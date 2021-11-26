Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) President Sells $580,870.56 in Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) President Fred G. Kennedy III sold 76,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $580,870.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MNTS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.53. 15,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,871. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $29.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

