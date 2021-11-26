Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the highest is $4.51 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.47. 10,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,357. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

