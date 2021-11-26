Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

