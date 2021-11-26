State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Sells $596,511.30 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco sold 11,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $596,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Larocco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Michael Larocco sold 44 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $2,263.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Larocco sold 363 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $18,676.35.

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Larocco sold 997 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $51,295.65.

On Friday, November 12th, Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $94,307.85.

STFC opened at $51.56 on Friday. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 79.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 94.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at $979,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.