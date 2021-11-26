State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 4,475 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Realogy worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Realogy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realogy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 152,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Realogy by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 437,442 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Realogy by 107,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000.

RLGY stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.57. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

