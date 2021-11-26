State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,090 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of MANT opened at $73.13 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

