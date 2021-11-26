State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,196 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

BLMN stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.