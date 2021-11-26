State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

