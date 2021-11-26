State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

