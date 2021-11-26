State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,178 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.