State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,545 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Palomar by 15.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 15.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $79.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of -0.09.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $656,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $551,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $4,805,509. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

