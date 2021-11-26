State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 9.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 108,085 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 281,452 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 107,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

SNN stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

