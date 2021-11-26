State Street Corp Has $7.64 Million Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

State Street Corp raised its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,257 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

KEP stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

