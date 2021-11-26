State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,419 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 661,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 1,913,435 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 547,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $416,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,056 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

EVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

