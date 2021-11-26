State Street Corp Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.56% of Metropolitan Bank worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE MCB opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.