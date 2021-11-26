State Street Corp Purchases 307,538 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,538 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.32% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.01 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $297.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 373,800 shares of company stock worth $1,251,766. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.