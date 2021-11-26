State Street Corp Raises Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.86% of Rocky Brands worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCKY shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

