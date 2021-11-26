State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1,799.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $305.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

