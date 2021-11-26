State Street Corp Sells 384,841 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,841 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.91% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,233.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,905 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,557 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

