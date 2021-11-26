Step Hero Trading Up 34.6% Over Last Week (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Step Hero has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Step Hero has a market cap of $11.92 million and $1.84 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00233203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

