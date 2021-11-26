Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 7.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $74,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $121.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average is $116.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

