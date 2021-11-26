Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STER. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a peer perform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07.
About Sterling Check
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
