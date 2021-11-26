Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STER. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a peer perform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $40,209,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $21,434,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.