SThree (LON:STEM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

SThree (LON:STEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

STEM opened at GBX 525 ($6.86) on Wednesday. SThree has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289.96 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £701.56 million and a P/E ratio of 26.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 572.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 499.83.

Get SThree alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Beach bought 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 581 ($7.59) per share, with a total value of £20,009.64 ($26,142.72).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.