Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,746 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical volume of 2,058 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAZ. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 118.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 1,083.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 18.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 37.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:FAZ traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. 85,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $70.56.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

