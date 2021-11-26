Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 2,520 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Entergy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $1,927,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 838,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,597,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Entergy stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

