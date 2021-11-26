Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

