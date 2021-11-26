Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.