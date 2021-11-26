Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 94.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $158.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

