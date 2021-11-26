Stolper Co Has $9.88 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stolper Co trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.7% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple stock opened at $161.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.17 and a 52-week high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

