Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 274.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.55. 366,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $221.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

