Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM stock traded down $11.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,245. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.46.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

