Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

