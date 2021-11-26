STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.980-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.200 EPS.

STORE Capital stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,786. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

