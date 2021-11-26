STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.980-$2.000 EPS.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

