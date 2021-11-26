Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Stratasys stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.28. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 217,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

