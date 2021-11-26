Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €92.00 by UBS Group

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($93.75) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €89.17 ($101.33).

SAX opened at €69.95 ($79.49) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($93.75). The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of €72.46 and a 200-day moving average of €69.43.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

