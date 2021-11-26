Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SUBCY. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 target price (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a 86.00 target price (down previously from 90.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.93. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.