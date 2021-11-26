Successful Portfolios LLC Buys New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,407. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $340.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.54. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.62.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

