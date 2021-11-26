Successful Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,247 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

