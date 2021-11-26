Successful Portfolios LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $56.34. 17,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,367. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $58.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88.

