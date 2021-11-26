Successful Portfolios LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,933,000 after buying an additional 393,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.44. The stock had a trading volume of 103,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

