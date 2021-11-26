Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 14 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded down $13.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 170,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,910,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $947.33 and a 200 day moving average of $761.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

