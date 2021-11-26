Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,624. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.16. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

